Saturday Aug 14 2021
Lizzo addresses ‘having to own’ being plus-sized

Saturday Aug 14, 2021

Singer and songwriter Lizzo recently sat down for a chat and addressed the need ‘to own’ being plus-sized because she didn’t ‘have the luxury to hide behind anything’.

The singer weighed in on it all during her interview with Apple Music and was quoted saying, “I feel like fat is the worst thing people can say about me at this point. This is the biggest insecurity. It's like, 'How dare a pop star be fat?' I had to own that.”

“I feel like other people who were put on that pedestal, or who become pop stars, probably have other insecurities or have other flaws, but they can hide it behind a veneer of being [expletive] and being .”

Before concluding she claimed, “I was like, you know what? I've never heard anyone say that in a song so I'm going to say it. And I did it just kind of off the cuff, silly, funny, but I didn't realize it would start this whole thing.”

