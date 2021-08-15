Inside Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's 'surrogacy' discussion before Jeh

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor admits to having a 'fleeting thought' about her surrogacy options before welcoming second son Jehangir.

Speaking with Hindustan Times in a recent interview, Kareena touched on her debate with Saif Ali Khan right before planning another baby with the actor. The duo at the time already shared four-year-old son Taimur together.

“I was like 'should we do that? Should we do surrogacy'?" Kareena narrated the media outlet during a sit-in interview in the promotion of her pregnancy guidebook. "And, Saif’s instant reaction was ‘If we can have children, why not try and do it ourselves’? And, if that is the way God wants it (it may happen). It (surrogacy) was just like a fleeting thought."

Now after welcoming Jeh, Kareena is grateful to have borne him for nine months and dubs it the 'greatest joy of her life.'

“I am happy I have experienced it (pregnancy) with both the boys. I actually enjoyed it all," confesses Kareena.

"My face was bloated, my feet were bloated. I was all over the place. The best part is that my brands and a lot of people I work with did not really care about that. Having two children, it should not matter any size that you are," she gushed over her strong support system.