Sunday Aug 15 2021
Prince Harry, Prince ‘drawing battle lines against Prince Charles

Sunday Aug 15, 2021

Prince Charles and Prince Harry are reportedly gearing up for a battle as their feud continues to grow deeper with each passing day.

This claim has been brought forward by royal expert and author Daniela Elser in a new piece for the New Zealand Herald.

There she wrote, “If, having experienced the fallout from the Oprah interview and essentially gone ahead and done the same thing again, it would seem that Harry has no intention of backing down or at least backing away from his current competitive stances.”

“All of which leaves us here: The battle lines have been drawn and no one seems willing to back down. There will be no ceasefire, any time soon. Sadly, it is hard to see how any of this ends well for either side.”

