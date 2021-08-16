 
Monday Aug 16 2021
Bella Hadid reveals awkward moment of her showbiz life

Monday Aug 16, 2021

Bella Hadid revealed she still feels a little 'embarrassed' by the racy red dress she opted for a premiere at the Cannes Film Festival back in 2016.

The Gigi Hadid's sister hit headlines when she stepped out in a crimson silk Alexandre Vauthier number with thigh-high split at the French movie event.

In a video for Vogue Life in Looks series, she confessed she remained uncomfortable about the attention the outfit received.'

Bella Hadid said: "So, this is apparently a very iconic red dress moment. I was nervous in this dress, I look very sexual and all these things. I was still nervous about cameras and nervous about having a lot of make-up on and nervous about this slit. "

