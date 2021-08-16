 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Aug 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Yasir Hussain says ‘hardest’ thing is to stay away from wife Iqra Aziz

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 16, 2021

Yasir Hussain says ‘hardest’ thing is to stay away from wife Iqra Aziz
Yasir Hussain says ‘hardest’ thing is to stay away from wife Iqra Aziz

Yasir Hussain, who is under home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, has said that the hardest thing is to stay away from wife Iqra Aziz.

Taking to Instagram, the Naach Na Jaanay actor shared a photo of his house with caption “The hardest thing is to stay away from you @iiqraaziz”.

Yasir Hussain says ‘hardest’ thing is to stay away from wife Iqra Aziz

Iqra also took to Facebook-owned app and shared the same picture in her Story with caption “My babzzu” with a bandaged heart emoji.

Yasir Hussain says ‘hardest’ thing is to stay away from wife Iqra Aziz

The actor announced on Sunday about his coronavirus diagnosis and asked the fans for prayers.

He also confirmed he is in quarantine.

Yasir and Iqra tied the knot on December 28, 2019 and welcomed their first child Kabir in June 2021.

More From Showbiz:

Bala Hatun of ‘Kurulus: Osman’ celebrates 23rd birthday

Bala Hatun of ‘Kurulus: Osman’ celebrates 23rd birthday
Katrina Kaif marks 9 years of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ release

Katrina Kaif marks 9 years of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ release
Kareena Kapoor shares a heartfelt birthday note to wish Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor shares a heartfelt birthday note to wish Saif Ali Khan
Atif Aslam says he sang 'Gerua' for Shah Rukh Khan: 'His team didn't put us through'

Atif Aslam says he sang 'Gerua' for Shah Rukh Khan: 'His team didn't put us through'
Inside Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's 'surrogacy' discussion before Jeh

Inside Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's 'surrogacy' discussion before Jeh
Ushna Shah expresses solidarity with minorities on Independence Day

Ushna Shah expresses solidarity with minorities on Independence Day
Yasir Hussain tests positive for Covid-19

Yasir Hussain tests positive for Covid-19
Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan hold special 14th August celebrations for daughter Amal

Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan hold special 14th August celebrations for daughter Amal
Alizeh Shah reflects on her definition of 'Azadi' this Independence Day

Alizeh Shah reflects on her definition of 'Azadi' this Independence Day
Kareena Kapoor does not want her sons to enter Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor does not want her sons to enter Bollywood
Engin Altan Duzyatan returns as Ottoman naval hero in 'Barbaroslar'

Engin Altan Duzyatan returns as Ottoman naval hero in 'Barbaroslar'
Mahira Khan drops telefilm 'Aik Hai Nigar' teaser on independence day: Watch here

Mahira Khan drops telefilm 'Aik Hai Nigar' teaser on independence day: Watch here

Latest

view all