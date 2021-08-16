Yasir Hussain says ‘hardest’ thing is to stay away from wife Iqra Aziz

Yasir Hussain, who is under home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, has said that the hardest thing is to stay away from wife Iqra Aziz.

Taking to Instagram, the Naach Na Jaanay actor shared a photo of his house with caption “The hardest thing is to stay away from you @iiqraaziz”.

Iqra also took to Facebook-owned app and shared the same picture in her Story with caption “My babzzu” with a bandaged heart emoji.

The actor announced on Sunday about his coronavirus diagnosis and asked the fans for prayers.

He also confirmed he is in quarantine.

Yasir and Iqra tied the knot on December 28, 2019 and welcomed their first child Kabir in June 2021.