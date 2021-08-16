Pakistan to continue encouraging women's education in Afghanistan: Fawad tells Malala

In this file photo taken on July 09, 2018 Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace prize laureate Malala Yousafzai attends an event about the importance of education and women empowerment in Sao Paulo, Brazil (left) and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain speaks to media at a local hotel in Lahore, on February 6, 2021 (right). — AFP/APP/File

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry holds a telephonic conversation with Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.

Pakistan providing educational facilities to children of Afghan refugees, Fawad tells Malala.

Pakistan should play an active role in promoting women's education in Afghanistan, Malala tells Fawad.

Pakistan will continue its efforts to encourage women's education in Afghanistan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain told Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.

The information minister's comments came during a telephonic conversation with Malala, Radio Pakistan reported Monday, as the situation in Afghanistan deteriorated with the Taliban taking over the country and President Ashraf Ghani fleeing to an unknown location.

Pakistan is also providing educational facilities to children of Afghan refugees and about six thousand Afghan children are studying in Pakistan, the information minister told Malala.



Malala informed Chaudhry about international concerns regarding women's rights in Afghanistan and said that Pakistan should play an active role in promoting women's education in Afghanistan.

Malala further said that she had also written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan in this regard.

PM Imran Khan had later today said Afghanistan had broken the shackles of slavery, referring to developments taking place in the neighbouring country.

The premier said that it is very necessary to break the shackles of slavery. “A slave mind can never achieve anything big,” the premier said, explaining his vision behind it.

Earlier in the day, the spokesperson for the Afghan Taliban declared that the war in the country was over and said that the group desires peaceful relations with the world.

'Deeply worried about women, minorities'

Education activist Malala had a day earlier expressed concern over the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and said that she was worried about the situation in the country.

"We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan," Malala had said on Twitter. "I am deeply worried about women, minorities, and human rights advocates."

Malala stressed that global, regional, and local powers "must call for an immediate ceasefire and provide "urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians" in the war-torn country.