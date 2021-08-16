 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Aug 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan to continue encouraging women's education in Afghanistan: Fawad tells Malala

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 16, 2021

In this file photo taken on July 09, 2018 Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace prize laureate Malala Yousafzai attends an event about the importance of education and women empowerment in Sao Paulo, Brazil (left) and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain speaks to media at a local hotel in Lahore, on February 6, 2021 (right). — AFP/APP/File
In this file photo taken on July 09, 2018 Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace prize laureate Malala Yousafzai attends an event about the importance of education and women empowerment in Sao Paulo, Brazil (left) and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain speaks to media at a local hotel in Lahore, on February 6, 2021 (right). — AFP/APP/File

  • Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry holds a telephonic conversation with Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.
  • Pakistan providing educational facilities to children of Afghan refugees, Fawad tells Malala.
  • Pakistan should play an active role in promoting women's education in Afghanistan, Malala tells Fawad.

Pakistan will continue its efforts to encourage women's education in Afghanistan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain told Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.

The information minister's comments came during a telephonic conversation with Malala, Radio Pakistan reported Monday, as the situation in Afghanistan deteriorated with the Taliban taking over the country and President Ashraf Ghani fleeing to an unknown location.

Pakistan is also providing educational facilities to children of Afghan refugees and about six thousand Afghan children are studying in Pakistan, the information minister told Malala.

Malala informed Chaudhry about international concerns regarding women's rights in Afghanistan and said that Pakistan should play an active role in promoting women's education in Afghanistan.

Malala further said that she had also written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan in this regard. 

PM Imran Khan had later today said Afghanistan had broken the shackles of slavery, referring to developments taking place in the neighbouring country.

The premier said that it is very necessary to break the shackles of slavery. “A slave mind can never achieve anything big,” the premier said, explaining his vision behind it.

Earlier in the day, the spokesperson for the Afghan Taliban declared that the war in the country was over and said that the group desires peaceful relations with the world.

'Deeply worried about women, minorities'

Education activist Malala had a day earlier expressed concern over the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and said that she was worried about the situation in the country.

"We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan," Malala had said on Twitter. "I am deeply worried about women, minorities, and human rights advocates."

Malala stressed that global, regional, and local powers "must call for an immediate ceasefire and provide "urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians" in the war-torn country.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan keeping a close eye on Afghanistan situation: Moeed Yusuf

Pakistan keeping a close eye on Afghanistan situation: Moeed Yusuf
Afghanistan has broken shackles of slavery: PM Imran Khan

Afghanistan has broken shackles of slavery: PM Imran Khan
Is Aitchison College not implementing the government’s Single National Curriculum?

Is Aitchison College not implementing the government’s Single National Curriculum?
Noor Mukadam murder: Islamabad court extends Zahir Jaffer's judicial remand till August 30

Noor Mukadam murder: Islamabad court extends Zahir Jaffer's judicial remand till August 30

Chaos at Kabul airport: PIA suspends flight operations over security concerns

Chaos at Kabul airport: PIA suspends flight operations over security concerns
The future is digital, but is Pakistan ready?

The future is digital, but is Pakistan ready?
The UN’s climate ‘code red’ and what it means for Pakistan

The UN’s climate ‘code red’ and what it means for Pakistan
Taliban takeover: PM Imran Khan chairs NSC meeting

Taliban takeover: PM Imran Khan chairs NSC meeting
Pakistan's COVID-19 cases cross 1.1 million mark

Pakistan's COVID-19 cases cross 1.1 million mark
Afghan political leaders’ delegation arrives in Islamabad

Afghan political leaders’ delegation arrives in Islamabad
Petrol price to remain unchanged for rest of August

Petrol price to remain unchanged for rest of August
Pakistanis allowed to return from Afghanistan without negative PCR test

Pakistanis allowed to return from Afghanistan without negative PCR test

Latest

view all