Kristen Bell explains the need for mental health mantras in parenting tactics

Hollywood actor Kristen Bell recently sat down for a chat and got candid about how her mental health mantras help parent her two daughters Lincoln and Delta.

The star got candid over it all during her interview with CNBC and was quoted saying, “I don't wait for those things to find me. I have a preoperative list to combat them because I know they're coming.”

“It's important to remember those feelings that you are having aren't 'your feelings,' but rather 'a feeling that is passing through you'. Sometimes, with a mental health issue, you just got to let them live.”

The actor also explained the pragmatic side of her tactics and admitted she often asks her daughter’s “Do you want a solution to this problem you're crying about, or do you just want to let this feeling pass through you?”

To stick true to such a practical approach, Bell feels it’s important to make time for self-help, and thus, “I will go to my bedroom for 10 minutes, just to reset and regulate.”

Bell also utilizes this same theory when it comes to work, “You don't have to give a reason” since it’s a little like “putting on your gas mask first, and not being embarrassed about that.”

Before concluding the interview, Bell added that she never lets anyone makes her feel bad about her choices and even referenced a famous quote by Eleanor Roosevelt that reads, “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.”

With this in mind, “I just don't consent anymore. I'm not embarrassed about any of the time I need to take to help myself, because that's making me a better me.”