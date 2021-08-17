Ranjit Singh's statue vandalised at Lahore Fort; CM demands report

A video of a man destroying the statue of 18th-century Sikh ruler Ranjit Singh with his bare hands at the Lahore Fort went viral earlier today.



The suspect has been taken into custody by the Lahore police, Geo News reported Tuesday.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh was the founder of the Sikh Empire.



In the video, a young man dressed in a white shalwar kameez can be seen destroying the statue with his bare hands before he is pulled away by another man.



The arm of the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh was also broken in Lahore last year.



This is reportedly the third time the statue has been vandalised since 2019.

The nine feet tall statue, made of cold bronze, shows the regal Sikh emperor sitting on a horse, sword in hand, complete in Sikh attire.

CM takes notice

Following the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has demanded a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore regarding the incident of vandalism.



The CM has directed to restore the statue in its original shape, reported APP.

Legal action to be taken against the accused, reports state.