entertainment
Tuesday Aug 17 2021
By
Reuters

Madonna, Warner Music strike deal to re-issue her entire catalogue

By
Reuters

Warner Music is also home to musicians including Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars
Madonna, the best-selling female pop music superstar of all time, will relaunch her entire catalog over the coming years under a deal with Warner Music Group, the music studio that launched her debut single nearly four decades ago.

Madonna, who turned 63 on Monday, is the latest artiste to sign a deal with the world’s third-largest recording label after French DJ David Guetta’s deal in June. Warner Music is also home to musicians including Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars.

The “Material Girl” and “Express Yourself” singer has sold more than 300 million records and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

Winner of seven Grammy Awards, Madonna is best known for her albums “Ray of Light,” “Like a Virgin” and “True Blue.”

This partnership marks the revitalization of a decades-long relationship with Warner that began with the release of Madonna’s debut single in 1982 and 2022 will mark the 40th anniversary of the artiste’s recording debut, WMG said.

“They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalogue from the last 40 years,” Madonna said.

She has also acted in movies including “Evita” and “A League of Their Own” and directed and wrote 2011 film “W./E.” about the British royal abdication scandal in the 1930s. The singer is also set to release her documentary film “MADAME X” on October 8.

