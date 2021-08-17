Queen to continue holiday in Balmoral despite staff member contracting Covid-19

A Covid-19 case in close proximity is not enough to stop the Queen from enjoying her holiday at Balmoral.

A source told The Sun that the monarch chose to remain at her private castle in Aberdeenshire even after a staff member at the estate tested positive for Covid-19.

The outlet reported that the move to stay comes in a bid to "get back to normal" after going through emotional trials stemming from the tragic death of Prince Philip as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feud with Buckingham Palace.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "We have procedures in place should a member of any team get Covid."

It is pertinent to mention that this is the Queen’s first stay at the Scottish estate since the death of her beloved husband.