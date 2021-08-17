Traffic cops suspended for misbehaving with citizen in Lahore's Cavalry Ground

Video of warden misbehaving with citizens surfaces on social media.

Errant warden is seen hitting passenger with the open door of a car.

Warden also misbehaves with woman driver who tried to intervene.

LAHORE: A traffic police warden and traffic police assistant were suspended on Tuesday after a video of the former misbehaving with two citizens in the Cavalry Ground area surfaced.

According to Geo News, a woman driver was stopped for not wearing a seat belt. The video shows the woman out on the road, speaking to the traffic cops, when the warden hits a man accompanying the woman with the open door of the car.

When the woman tried to intervene, the traffic cop misbehaved with her as well.

The errant traffic warden, Shahid, and the traffic police assistant, Munawar, have been suspended by Lahore Chief Traffic Officer Muntazir Mehdi.





