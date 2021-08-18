Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her film debut with Zoya Akhtar’s next project, Indian media reported.



The star kid is currently a student at school of the arts at New York University.

According to the Pinkvilla, Zoya Akhtar is all set to launch Suhana in the Bollywood with her upcoming directorial Indian adaptation of international comic book, Archie.

The report suggests that Zoya has been working on the film for streaming giant Netflix.

Suhana, who is currently studying at New York University, returned to the US in January this year after spending several months with her family in Mumbai, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Khan’s daughter recently featured in her colleague's short film, The Grey Part of Blue and won the hearts of her fans on social media.