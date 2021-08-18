 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Camila Cabello shares Shawn Mendes’s ‘nurturing nature’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 18, 2021

Camila Cabello shares Shawn Mendes’s ‘nurturing nature’
Camila Cabello shares Shawn Mendes’s ‘nurturing nature’

Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello recently weighed in on her incredible relationship with Shawn Mendes.

The singer got candid over it all during her interview with Bustle.

She started off by gushing over her ‘amazing partner’ and was even quoted saying, “I probably have a nurturing attitude because I also like being nurtured. I'm lucky that my partner is the same way," Cabello, 24, told the outlet.”

“There's a lot of sweetness and tenderness. I think we're both sensitive. I'm really lucky to be able to surround myself with tenderness; it's really important to me.”

She concluded by saying, “[He] would tell me like, 'Dang, I have these kinds of thoughts or whatever.' I think that him talking about it has been a really big step in transforming that relationship with his body..”

More From Entertainment:

Lizzo weighs in on hate by netizens: ‘I was crying’

Lizzo weighs in on hate by netizens: ‘I was crying’
Prince William ‘worked tirelessly to get separated’ from Meghan Markle

Prince William ‘worked tirelessly to get separated’ from Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle blasted for ‘always wanting to run everything’

Meghan Markle blasted for ‘always wanting to run everything’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry asked to slow down on project influx

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry asked to slow down on project influx
Prince Harry issued warning over ‘overusing limited currency’ of tell-all book

Prince Harry issued warning over ‘overusing limited currency’ of tell-all book
Experts address the ‘comfort’ of Kate Middleton sharing her ‘mom guilt’: ‘It calms us all’

Experts address the ‘comfort’ of Kate Middleton sharing her ‘mom guilt’: ‘It calms us all’
BTS producer becomes South Korea’s best-paid employee

BTS producer becomes South Korea’s best-paid employee
R&B singer R. Kelly goes on trial in Brooklyn

R&B singer R. Kelly goes on trial in Brooklyn
Gigi Hadid optimistic for better future of children in Afghanistan, Palestine

Gigi Hadid optimistic for better future of children in Afghanistan, Palestine
Britney Spears secretly married Jason Trawick?

Britney Spears secretly married Jason Trawick?

Latest

view all