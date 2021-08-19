Watch: India's Yashraj, Pakistan's 'Baji Bombastic' team up for amusing new video

Pakistani comedian and voice-over artist Sheherzade Noor Peerzada aka 'Baji Bombastic' (left) and Indian music composer Yashraj Mukhate. — Instagram

Indian music composer Yashraj Mukhate and Pakistani comedian and voice-over artist Sheherzade Noor Peerzada aka 'Baji Bombastic' have teamed up for an amusing new short travel video.

Peerzada, in the video, can be seen holidaying in the scenic Hunza.

"Bahut pyaari jagah hai, bahut lovely hai. Main yahan safar kar kar ke hi aayi hu. Mujhe safaring ka bahut shauk hai. I love to safar [It is a beautiful place. I have travelled to come here. I love to travel]," Peerzada says in the video.

The video clip then transitions to Mukhate dancing with children and later, Peerzada says: "May you all safar."

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, the Indian music composer said: "May you all safar. Dedicated to all the wanderlust travelers and sufferers."

Peerzada also shared it on her Baji Bombastic Instagram account and said: "Meray frand aur meine song banaya. [My friend and I made a song]"



This is not the first time that Mukhate has been in the news in Pakistan, as the last time when the trend #PawriHoriHai (parrrty ho rahi hai) had gone viral on social media, he had recreated it.



"Aajse me party nahi karunga sirf pawri karunga. Kyuki party karneme wo mazaa nahi jo pawri karneme hai [From today, I am not going to party, but I will 'pawri' because party won't be as fun as pawri]," Mukhate wrote on Instagram.

He had thanked people for suggesting the video to him and also gave a big shoutout to the "pawri girl" Dananeer Mobeen.

