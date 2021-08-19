 
PCB says New Zealand Cricket has not communicated any reservations over upcoming tour

  • PCB says preparations for New Zealand tour to go ahead at full steam.  
  • NZ media reported that the team’s tour to Pakistan was subject to security reassessment.
  • NZ security consultant's visit has nothing to do with change in political landscape in Afghanistan, says PCB.

KARACHI: As reports claimed that New Zealand Cricket was concerned about the upcoming Pakistan tour, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the country's cricket authority had not spoken to it over such concerns. 

The PCB spokesperson told Geo News that the cricket board was preparing for the NZ tour and the series at full steam, as was the case in previously held home series and the Pakistan Super League. He said that the players and match officials will enjoy the status of state guests in Pakistan during their visit.

New Zealand media had earlier reported that the team’s tour to Pakistan was subject to a security reassessment as the players had expressed concerns.

The media report had quoted the New Zealand Press Association Chief Heath Mills as saying that whatever is happening in Afghanistan is sad and people, including the NZ players, were asking questions about the security check processes.

The report also suggested that the security consultant, Reg Dickason, would visit Pakistan later this month to review the security situation there.

The PCB has stuck to the stance that the tour has been scheduled and it has nothing to do with the regional development.

According to PCB, Dikason’s visit in August was planned long ago and it isn’t related to the change in the political landscape in Afghanistan. 

Dickason is a consultant to the England Cricket Board (ECB) too therefore he will give feedback to them as well regarding England’s men and women teams’ tours to Pakistan, scheduled for October, said the PCB’s spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail of England reported that ECB would also review the security situation in Pakistan for the autumn white-ball tour for England's men's and women's cricket teams.

Conversely, an ECB spokesperson said that there are always going to be security checks and procedures

