pakistan
Thursday Aug 19 2021
Web Desk

US blogger Cynthia Ritchie found unconscious at Islamabad residence

Web Desk

Thursday Aug 19, 2021

American blogger Cynthia Ritchie speaks during a video message. Photo: File

  • Cynthia Ritchie found unconscious at Islamabad flat. 
  • American blogger rushed to hospital for medical treatment, say police. 
  • More will be known when hospital issues her medical report, say police. 

ISLAMABAD: American blogger and journalist Cynthia D Ritchie was rushed to a hospital on Thursday after she was found unconscious at her flat. 

Police said Ritchie was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment, adding that further details will be known after the hospital issues her medical report. 

Ritchie had made headlines last year in June when she accused senior PPP leaders, former interior minister Rehman Malik of raping her and had alleged that ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani had "physically manhandled" her a couple of years ago.

Both Malik and Gillani had rubbished her allegations and said that it was a plot to malign the PPP. 

