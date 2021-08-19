Pak vs WI: Second Test 'very important', Pakistan wants to level series: Rizwan

Pakistan's Test cricket vice-captain Muhammad Rizwan.

KINGSTON: Pakistan's Test cricket vice-captain Muhammad Rizwan said Thursday that the team is looking forward to winning the second Test of the two-match ICC World Test Championship series against West Indies, scheduled to start tomorrow at the Sabina Park, Jamaica.

“We have left defeat behind and are now aiming to win the next game starting tomorrow to level the series,” said Rizwan, speaking at a virtual press conference.

He said the first Test was a captivating game which kept fans on the edge of their seats but unfortunately, Pakistan lost the Test.



Rizwan acknowledged that the Men in Green need to improve their fielding skills. “We need to put some extra effort in that department. We need to take catches which come our way, especially at crucial stages if we want to win matches.”



The wicketkeeper-batsman admitted that Pakistan had close encounters recently in the five-day format where they failed to extract the desirable outcome.

However, Rizwan pointed out that the Pakistan Test squad had learned from their mistakes and were eager not to repeat them in the upcoming fixture against the West Indies.

“The second Test is crucial for us as we want to end the series on a high note,” said Rizwan.



Responding to a question on the performance of openers in the first match, Rizwan agreed that the openers did not rise to the occasion. However, he still defended his teammates by saying that it wasn’t an easy wicket to bat on.

“I believe the openers tried their best to see off the new ball and I expect them to perform better in the next game.”