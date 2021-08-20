 
pakistan
Friday Aug 20 2021
Web Desk

American blogger Cynthia Ritchie feeling better, say doctors

Web Desk

Friday Aug 20, 2021

A file photo of US blogger Cynthia Ritchie.
A file photo of US blogger Cynthia Ritchie. 

  • Cynthia Ritchie will be discharged from hospital after her medical report is thoroughly checked, say doctors. 
  • The US blogger was admitted to the hospital yesterday in an unconscious state. 
  • Cynthia Ritchie had said that she was given an intoxicant. 

ISLAMABAD: American blogger Cynthia Ritchie is feeling better, said doctors, a day after she was admitted to a hospital unconscious. 

Hospital authorities confirmed the US citizen is still undergoing treatment at the Polyclinic hospital in Islamabad, adding that she is feeling better now.

The American vlogger will be discharged from the hospital and sent home after doctors have thoroughly checked her medical report, hospital authorities said.

A day earlier, Ritchie had been rushed to the hospital after she was found unconscious at her flat in the federal capital. Doctors had quoted Ritchie as saying that she had been given an intoxicant.

Hospital sources informed Geo News that her stomach had been washed, and that the stuff extracted from it had been sent to a laboratory for further tests.

Ritchie had made headlines last year in June when she accused senior PPP leader and former interior minister, Rehman Malik, of raping her and had alleged that ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani had "physically manhandled" her a couple of years ago.

Both Malik and Gillani had rubbished her allegations and said that Ritchie was lying to malign the PPP.

