Friday Aug 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar is 'shocked' at Minar-e-Pakistan incident, says feminists are right

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 20, 2021

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar is shocked at Minar-e-Pakistan incident, says feminists are right
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar is 'shocked' at Minar-e-Pakistan incident, says feminists are right

Pakistani scriptwriter Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar is expressing his disbelief at the Minar-e-Pakistan incident.

The heart-wrenching tragedy, that has left all the nation in feelings of rage and disappointment, has also caused the 59-year-old speechless.

The Muhabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai writer, who usually holds opposing views towards feminism, confessed in a recent interview that the females that cry for safety and security, are indeed suffering.

“I should admit that a woman’s honour and dignity is not safe in our part of the world," said Qamar.

He continued, “I do not know who to blame. I am trying to understand the mental level and state of mind of the 400 people present there,” he said.

The Kaaf Kangana director also bashed all those who accused the victim TikToker for stepping out of her house on the day.

Take a look:



