Video: Karachi health dept official issues fake vaccination card for Rs2,000

Karachi citizens being provided fake vaccination certificates by corrupt health department officials.

Citizen sends National Identity Card number of a dead person and gets a registration code for vaccination.

NADRA record shows Nadeem, who passed away in 2019, was vaccinated at Urban Health Centre on August 16, 2021.

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority's (NADRA) software for vaccination records appears to have become a source of income for corrupt health department officials, allegedly issuing fake vaccination certificates in exchange for bribes, in Karachi.

A video obtained by Geo News appears to show a health department official allegedly making a deal to issue a vaccination card to a citizen for Rs2,000.

The official can be heard telling the citizen that he may check the record before paying for the fake certificate, for his satisfaction.

According to Geo News, the citizen sent the National Identity Card number of the deceased person to 1166 and got a vaccine registration code as well.



The fake NADRA vaccination record seen by Geo News showed a deceased person, Abdul Nadeem, as vaccinated on August 16, 2021, at the Urban Health Centre. The record falsely states he was administered the first dose of a Sinopharm vaccine.

Nadeem had passed away around two and a half years ago, on February 19, 2019, according to the death certificate, also seen by Geo News.

The development raises the question whether the Pakistan-wide vaccination figures being shared by the federal government can be considered the actual count.



