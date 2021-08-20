 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie unveils ‘Letter Sent from a Teenage Girl in Afghanistan’

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 20, 2021

Angelina Jolie unveils ‘Letter Sent from a Teenage Girl in Afghanistan’
Angelina Jolie unveils ‘Letter Sent from a Teenage Girl in Afghanistan’

Angelina Jolie has officially joined Instagram to show off the ‘letter sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan’.

The letter read, “This is a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan. Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I’ve come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights.”

“I was on the border of Afghanistan two weeks before 9/11, where I met Afghan refugees who had fled the Taliban. This was twenty years ago. It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country.”

“To spend so much time and money, to have blood shed and lives lost only to come to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand.”

“Watching for decades how Afghan refugees - some of the most capable people in the world - are treated like a burden is also sickening. Knowing that if they had the tools and respect, how much they would do for themselves. And meeting so many women and girls who not only wanted an education, but fought for it.”

The letter concluded by adding, “Like others who are committed, I will not turn away. I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you’ll join me.”



More From Entertainment:

Dolly Parton touches on decision to fund Moderna vaccine

Dolly Parton touches on decision to fund Moderna vaccine
Lady Gaga’s dog walker addresses need to clarify blame game

Lady Gaga’s dog walker addresses need to clarify blame game
Prince Harry ‘showing true colors’ with ‘narcissistic’ Netflix project

Prince Harry ‘showing true colors’ with ‘narcissistic’ Netflix project
Charli XCX promises 'start of new ear' with latest record

Charli XCX promises 'start of new ear' with latest record
Prince Charles ‘in the line of fire’ for Prince Harry’s mistakes

Prince Charles ‘in the line of fire’ for Prince Harry’s mistakes
Britney Spears’ team responds to claims she ‘struck an employee’

Britney Spears’ team responds to claims she ‘struck an employee’
Britney Spears under investigation for ‘striking employee’: source

Britney Spears under investigation for ‘striking employee’: source
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle felt ‘leaving royal roles harder than ever imagined’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle felt ‘leaving royal roles harder than ever imagined’
Britney Spears called 911 to report theft but strangely did not file report

Britney Spears called 911 to report theft but strangely did not file report
Kelly Clarkson’s estranged terms with ex Brandon Blackstock revealed: source

Kelly Clarkson’s estranged terms with ex Brandon Blackstock revealed: source
Prince Harry announces plans to donate £1.1million for tell-all

Prince Harry announces plans to donate £1.1million for tell-all
Prince Harry booked one-way ticket to Prince Philip's funeral in hopes to heal rift

Prince Harry booked one-way ticket to Prince Philip's funeral in hopes to heal rift

Latest

view all