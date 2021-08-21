 
Hilary Duff tests positive for delta variant but is ‘happy to be vaxxed’

American actor Hilary Duff has tested positive for COVID-19’s delta variant, she announced on Friday.

In an Instagram post, the Lizzie McGuire star, 33, revealed that she was down with the delta variant, despite being vaccinated against COVID-19.

"That delta... she's a little bitch. symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. sinus pressure. Brain fog,” wrote Duff.

She went on to note that she was "happy to be vaxxed."

While the former Disney star battles COVID, her husband Matthew Koma seems to taking care of the kids as he shared a photo of daughter Banks Violet Bair in a princess costume early on Friday and later posting a photo of their youngest kid, Mae James Bair eating baby food.

The news comes after the actor began filming for How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father with Francia Raisa, Chris Lowell, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma.

