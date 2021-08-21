‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic leaves fans swooning with first trailer of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who portrays the lead role of Halime Sultan in Dirilis: Ertugrul, has left her millions of fans gushing over her with the first trailer of her new drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar.



The new drama also features co-star Ugur Gunes.

Esra turned to Instagram and shared the first trailer of the drama.

The 28-year-old Turkish actress received love and praises from the fans and fellow showbiz stars with her stellar performance in the upcoming drama.



Esra can be seen dancing her heart out in the video clip she posted on the Facebook-owned app.

Later, she also took to Instagram and thanked her fans for their love and support.

Sharing her stunning picture from the sets of Kanunsuz Topraklar, Esra said, “Good morning! I’m ready for the new day. Your comments for the first teaser of #KanunsuzTopraklar made us very happy, all team and me want to say thank you.”

“New teasers and the pictures are on the way!” she further said.

