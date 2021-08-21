 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Aug 21 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic leaves fans swooning with first trailer of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Saturday Aug 21, 2021

‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic leaves fans swooning with first trailer of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’
‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic leaves fans swooning with first trailer of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who portrays the lead role of Halime Sultan in Dirilis: Ertugrul, has left her millions of fans gushing over her with the first trailer of her new drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar.

The new drama also features co-star Ugur Gunes.

Esra turned to Instagram and shared the first trailer of the drama.

The 28-year-old Turkish actress received love and praises from the fans and fellow showbiz stars with her stellar performance in the upcoming drama.

Esra can be seen dancing her heart out in the video clip she posted on the Facebook-owned app.

Later, she also took to Instagram and thanked her fans for their love and support.

Sharing her stunning picture from the sets of Kanunsuz Topraklar, Esra said, “Good morning! I’m ready for the new day. Your comments for the first teaser of #KanunsuzTopraklar made us very happy, all team and me want to say thank you.”

“New teasers and the pictures are on the way!” she further said.

More From Showbiz:

Yasir Hussain asked to choose between Iqra and Kabir, his answer is 'obvious'

Yasir Hussain asked to choose between Iqra and Kabir, his answer is 'obvious'
Shaniera Akram makes Twitter angry after writing apology to 'good men'

Shaniera Akram makes Twitter angry after writing apology to 'good men'
Ali Gul Pir condemns Minar-e-Pakistan incident 'whatever justifications you give'

Ali Gul Pir condemns Minar-e-Pakistan incident 'whatever justifications you give'
‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’: Fans heap praises on Iqra Aziz after latest episode

‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’: Fans heap praises on Iqra Aziz after latest episode
'Sajal Aly is nobody's friend': Yasir Hussain

'Sajal Aly is nobody's friend': Yasir Hussain
Sunita Kapoor sends love to her ‘princess’ Rhea, Karan Boolani

Sunita Kapoor sends love to her ‘princess’ Rhea, Karan Boolani
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan responds to criticism on social media

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan responds to criticism on social media
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar is 'shocked' at Minar-e-Pakistan incident, says feminists are right

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar is 'shocked' at Minar-e-Pakistan incident, says feminists are right
Anushka Sharma is a sight for sore eyes during lunch date with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma is a sight for sore eyes during lunch date with Virat Kohli
Karan Johar begins shooting of Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

Karan Johar begins shooting of Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’
Kareena Kapoor delights fans with brand new adorable photo of son Jeh

Kareena Kapoor delights fans with brand new adorable photo of son Jeh
It's a boy! Zaid Ali, wife Yumnah welcome first child together

It's a boy! Zaid Ali, wife Yumnah welcome first child together

Latest

view all