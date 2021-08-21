 
Demi Lovato marks 29th birthday with ‘Melon Cake’ MV

Award-winning singer and songwriter Demi Lovato has officially decided to start off her birthday celebrations with a Melon Cake music video (MV).

The singer shared a teaser for a new self-love-themed song on Instagram with a caption that read, “No more melon cakes on birthdays 29, I’m here today and I’m happy you are too.”

The video itself features Demi blowing out the candles and even singing atop a stage, humming the lyrics.

The song includes the lyrics, “Dear little me/ I’m sorry that it took so long but baby you’re free/ and now I’m saying no more melon cakes on birthdays/ No more barricades in doorways/ Finally get to do things my way La-la-la-la-la-la-la”.

Check it out below: 



