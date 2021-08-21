 
Dua Lipa hits 19 million subscribers on YouTube

Dua Lipa has amassed more than 19 million subscribers on her YouTube channel where she releases her music videos.

The British singer is followed by over 70 million people on her Instagram account which she uses to interact with her fans.

Her last music video "Levitating" has received 335 million views on the video sharing website.

The singer teamed up with rapper DaBaby for the music video of "Levitating".

She was the first to condemn DaBaby when he made controversial remarks about transgender people recently.

