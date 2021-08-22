 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday Aug 22 2021
By
AFP

Pak vs WI: Rain washes out second day of 2nd Test

By
AFP

Sunday Aug 22, 2021

Pak vs WI: Rain washes out second day of 2nd Test

KINGSTON: Heavy rain and a sodden outfield resulted in the abandonment of the second day´s play of the second Test between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park on Saturday without a ball being bowled.

Pakistan will resume their first innings on the third day, weather permitting, at 212 for four after they were put in to bat.

Having lost the first Test at the same venue a week earlier by one wicket, the visitors will see the loss of the day as a setback to their quest for a series-levelling victory.

West Indies are seeking their first Test series victory over Pakistan for 21 years.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Afg ODI series in peril as Sri Lanka imposes nationwide lockdown

Pak vs Afg ODI series in peril as Sri Lanka imposes nationwide lockdown
First-ever Turkmen Olympic medallist Polina Guryeva gifted car, apartment, cash

First-ever Turkmen Olympic medallist Polina Guryeva gifted car, apartment, cash
Sania Mirza highlights shrinking social circles during pandemic in latest Instagram post

Sania Mirza highlights shrinking social circles during pandemic in latest Instagram post
PM Imran Khan decides to not extend PCB chief Ehsan Mani’s term, say sources

PM Imran Khan decides to not extend PCB chief Ehsan Mani’s term, say sources
Rameez Raja joins race for PCB chairmanship slot: sources

Rameez Raja joins race for PCB chairmanship slot: sources
Pak vs WI: Babar Azam, Fawad Alam lift Pakistan out of 'horrific start' in sweltering second Test

Pak vs WI: Babar Azam, Fawad Alam lift Pakistan out of 'horrific start' in sweltering second Test

Pak vs WI: Babar Azam, Fawad Alam rescue Pakistan from horror start in second Test

Pak vs WI: Babar Azam, Fawad Alam rescue Pakistan from horror start in second Test
Pak vs Afg: PCB delays squad announcement as ACB fails to chalk out schedule

Pak vs Afg: PCB delays squad announcement as ACB fails to chalk out schedule
Hassan Ali praises wife for bringing 'real happiness' to his life

Hassan Ali praises wife for bringing 'real happiness' to his life
Pak vs NZ: Black Caps to depart for Pakistan tour on schedule, say sources

Pak vs NZ: Black Caps to depart for Pakistan tour on schedule, say sources
Pak vs WI: Second Test 'very important', Pakistan wants to level series, says Mohammad Rizwan

Pak vs WI: Second Test 'very important', Pakistan wants to level series, says Mohammad Rizwan
Watch: Shahid Afridi's wife arranges 'lovely welcome' for husband

Watch: Shahid Afridi's wife arranges 'lovely welcome' for husband

Latest

view all