pakistan
Sunday Aug 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan sees increase in COVID-19 positivity rate

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 22, 2021


Pakistani women wear face masks in public. Photo: File
  • Pakistan conducts 53,527 tests in 24 hours, 3,842 return positive.
  • Positivity rate stands at 7.1%.
  • There are now a total of 89,334 active cases in Pakistan.

KARACHI: Pakistan on Sunday reported 3,842 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours as the country continues to battle the fourth wave of the pandemic.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) statistics, 3,842 people tested positive for the COVID-19 after 53,527 tests were taken across the country.

The country's COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 7.1%.

The latest NCOC stats also showed that the nationwide death toll from coronavirus has risen to 24,923 after 75 more people lost their lives to the disease during the past 24 hours.

With the fresh count of 3,842 infections, the nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 1,123,812.

In addition to this, as many as 1,009,555 people have recovered from the virus so far while the number of active cases is 89,334.

Sindh extends schools closure 

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the province, Sindh on Sunday decided to extend school closure till further notice.    

Earlier, the provincial government had announced that schools in Sindh would remain closed till August 30.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a statement, had said that teachers, staff and parents should be vaccinated before schools reopen.

“It has been decided to reopen universities, colleges and schools after 10 days. They would be opened on August 30,” he had said.

Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah had said schools would reopen with only 50% of students in attendance, while the educational institutions that have a full vaccination rate will be allowed a 100% student strength. 

