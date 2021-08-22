 
Sunday Aug 22 2021
Dua Malik welcomes a baby boy

Sunday Aug 22, 2021

Former showbiz star Dua Malik on Saturday announced she has welcomed a baby boy.

She announced the happy news on Instagram.

Dua Malik, who quit showbiz industry last year, took to Facebook-owned app and shared a story where she announced the birth of her son.

She wrote “Blessed with baby boy”.

Dua Malik’s sister Humaima Malick also shared an Instagram story and said “Mubarak Mubarak Mubarak. Allhumdullilah my sister @duamalik blessed with a baby boy. Another beautiful addition to our family.”

She further said “All duas for your son @duamalik @sohailhaider” followed by an emoji ‘It’s a boy!”

It is to be mentioned here that last year Dua Malik had hinted at quitting the showbiz.

Dua Malik got married to Sohail Haider in 2014.

