Is Eternals music inspired by Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan's song?

Marvel Studio's much-anticipated movie Eternals dropped its trailer on Thursday and fans have noticed an odd similarity of its theme song with a Bollywood movie.

Hum Aapke Hain Kon (1994) which starred Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in lead roles, also has a track with a similar background score, and netizens cannot help but compare the two soundtracks.





The question was first raised by Indian comedian Varun Grover, who took to his Twitter handle and asked fans about his observation.

"The hook riff from 'Pehla pehla pyaar hai' reworked as the theme music for Marvel's ETERNALS? he wrote.

"YES! I thought the same," replied one fan.

Another agreed, "Hats off to your observation Bro. I just re-watched the trailer and I can't ignore it now lol."

See for yourself:







