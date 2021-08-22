 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Aug 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Is Eternals music inspired by Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan's song?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 22, 2021

Is Eternals music inspired by Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khans song?
Is Eternals music inspired by Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan's song?

Marvel Studio's much-anticipated movie Eternals dropped its trailer on Thursday and fans have noticed an odd similarity of its theme song with a Bollywood movie.

Hum Aapke Hain Kon (1994) which starred Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in lead roles, also has a track with a similar background score, and netizens cannot help but compare the two soundtracks.


The question was first raised by Indian comedian Varun Grover, who took to his Twitter handle and asked fans about his observation.

"The hook riff from 'Pehla pehla pyaar hai' reworked as the theme music for Marvel's ETERNALS? he wrote.

"YES! I thought the same," replied one fan.

Another agreed, "Hats off to your observation Bro. I just re-watched the trailer and I can't ignore it now lol."

See for yourself:



More From Showbiz:

Pak-Turk entertainment to produce series on the life of Salahuddin Ayyubi

Pak-Turk entertainment to produce series on the life of Salahuddin Ayyubi
'Celebrities who don't get work recognition, post PDA-filled photos': Aagha Ali

'Celebrities who don't get work recognition, post PDA-filled photos': Aagha Ali
Dua Malik welcomes a baby boy

Dua Malik welcomes a baby boy
Priyanka Chopra mourns death of her ‘mentor’ Pradeep Guha

Priyanka Chopra mourns death of her ‘mentor’ Pradeep Guha
Yasir Hussain asked to choose between Iqra and Kabir, his answer is 'obvious'

Yasir Hussain asked to choose between Iqra and Kabir, his answer is 'obvious'
Shaniera Akram makes Twitter angry after writing apology to 'good men'

Shaniera Akram makes Twitter angry after writing apology to 'good men'
Ali Gul Pir condemns Minar-e-Pakistan incident 'whatever justifications you give'

Ali Gul Pir condemns Minar-e-Pakistan incident 'whatever justifications you give'
‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’: Fans heap praises on Iqra Aziz after latest episode

‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’: Fans heap praises on Iqra Aziz after latest episode
‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic leaves fans swooning with first trailer of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic leaves fans swooning with first trailer of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’
'Sajal Aly is nobody's friend': Yasir Hussain

'Sajal Aly is nobody's friend': Yasir Hussain
Sunita Kapoor sends love to her ‘princess’ Rhea, Karan Boolani

Sunita Kapoor sends love to her ‘princess’ Rhea, Karan Boolani

Latest

view all