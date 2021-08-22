 
COAS Gen Bajwa attends funeral of Captain Kashif Shaheed

Sunday Aug 22, 2021

COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: File.
  • COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended the funeral prayers of Captain Kashif Shaheed in Rawalpindi.
  • Two soldiers had sustained injuries when their vehicle struck an IED.
  • several other senior military officials, people from various walks of life, and relatives of the martyr offered the namaz-e-janaza. 

BALOCHISTAN: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday attended the funeral prayers of the martyred soldier, identified as Captain Kashif Shaheed, in Rawalpindi, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

Per the military's media wing, Captain Kashif had embraced martyrdom last night when a security forces vehicle struck an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists in the Tobo area of Gichik in Balochistan.  During the incident, two soldiers had sustained injuries, the statement said, adding that the injured soldiers have been evacuated to a medical facility in Khuzdar.

Aside from the COAS, several other senior military officials, people from various walks of life, and relatives of the martyr offered the namaz-e-janaza. 

Captain Kashif shaheed has been buried will full military honour, the statement added.

