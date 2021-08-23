Pak vs WI: Fawad Alam dedicates fighting century to parents

Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam celebrates after scoring a Test century against South Africa. Photo: AFP

KINGSTON: Pakistani left-handed batsman Fawad Alam dedicated a fighting century, that saw him return to the crease on Day 3 to lift his team after getting retired hurt, to his parents.

Fawad Alam, a hero among fans for persevering in the domestic circuit despite being sidelined for the past 11 years, spoke about how his mother predicted he would score a ton against the West Indies.



"I dedicate today's century to my parents," said an excited Fawad. "I spoke to my mother over the phone before the match. She told me I would score a century," he added.

He spoke about the challenges of batting in the second Test match, adding that it was an onerous task as neither was the pitch favourable nor the weather.



"It was too hot and humid," he said.

The cricketer credited his father for motivating him to go on despite all the odds.

"You always feel proud when you score a century for your country so I am very happy right now. My dad has always been my motivation. He told me to keep on trying and my time will come and now it has and I am trying to make the most of it," he said.

Fawad expressed delight at scoring five centuries in an equal number of countries. He said the Men in Green would try to dismiss the West Indies as early as possible, adding that Pakistan would be in a position to win if the hosts were bowled out for a very low score.

He spoke a bit about his unique celebration too, adding that it was inspired by the Turkish drama series Ertugrul.



Shaheen, Faheem strike early to hand Pakistan the advantage

Fawad's unbeaten 124 lifted the tourists to 302 for nine declared in their first innings before Shaheen removed both openers swiftly and Faheem Ashraf added another to have the home side at 39 for three in reply at stumps.

Edged by one wicket in a thrilling finale to the first Test on the same ground a week earlier, Pakistan's quest for a series-levelling victory has been frustrated by showers and inefficient covering of the playing square.

All of the second day was lost to showers and a sodden outfield while play did not properly get underway on day three until early afternoon as a damp area at the southern end of the pitch, in line with the bowlers' run-ups, was a source of concern for the West Indies.

Initial attempts to get play going in the morning following another 90-minute delay resulted in just eight deliveries being bowled before the complaints of Jason Holder, supported by his fellow bowlers and captain Kraigg Brathwaite, were eventually heeded by the match officials who engaged in lengthy deliberation before suspending play.

When play finally commenced in the heat of the afternoon, Pakistan, who resumed from the overnight position of 212 for four, were almost entirely reliant on Fawad to push them up to the 300-run mark.

Two wickets for Jayden Seales and two in two balls for Holder kept the tourists in check.

However Fawad, who resumed his innings on 76 after retiring through heat exhaustion and severe cramps on the opening day, would not be denied a fourth Test century in 12 innings.

It was an innings which reinforced the value of his return to the international scene after being ignored for 11 years after his debut in senior Pakistan colours in 2009.