Monday Aug 23 2021
Queen Elizabeth ‘concerned’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 'barrage of abuse’

Monday Aug 23, 2021

Queen Elizabeth is growing concerned about the effects of Prince Harry’s barrage of abuse’ towards the royal family.

This claim has been made by royal expert Charlie Rae and during his interview with talkRADIO he admitted that the royal family is “getting a bit fed up with the continual barrage of attacks and abuse” by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

He was also quoted saying, “I think the Queen is much more concerned, and her royal aides are much more concerned, about this memoir that’s coming out next year to coincide with her platinum jubilee, which is written by Harry.”

“There is some concern that there could be some breach of privacy. It would be quite ironic if Harry and Meghan, were sued in a court or even got a legal letter to say ‘watch what you say’, given their pronouncements on privacy.”

