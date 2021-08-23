 
Monday Aug 23 2021
By
Sohail Imran

Pak vs Afg ODI series postponed: PCB

Monday Aug 23, 2021

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Haris Sohail. — Reuters/File

Pakistan-Afghanistan one-day international (ODI) series has finally been postponed, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Monday after there were several hindrances in organising the event.

"PCB has accepted ACB's request to postpone next month’s ODI series due to players’ mental health issues, disruption in flight operations in Kabul, lack of broadcast facilities and increased Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka," the PCB announced in a tweet.

"Both boards will try to reschedule the series in 2022," the PCB added.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had earlier assured the PCB that the series would take place in Sri Lanka after the Taliban takeover.

However, earlier today, the ACB sources informed Geo News that the board had some logistical issues and it will not be able to host the series in Sri Lanka.

Later, it was decided to host the series in Pakistan, with the Pakistani government also issuing visas to the Afghan squad to facilitate them.

Sources confirmed that the ACB members could not build consensus over holding the series in Pakistan and they have now decided to host the series next year. 

