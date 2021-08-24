 
Tuesday Aug 24 2021
Sheheryar Munawar, Ali Rehman Khan join cast of ISPR project 'Sinf-e-Aahan'

Sheheryar Munawar, Ali Rehman Khan join cast of ISPR project Sinf-e-Aahan

The much-awaited upcoming ISPR project titled Sinf-e-Aahan does not only comprise a star-studded female cast.

The show that will narrate the story of five female army cadets- Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan, Syra Yousuf, Yumna Zaidi and Ramsha Khan- also stars some famous male actors.

In a recent photo shared by producer Ammara Hikmat, actors Sheheryar Munawar and Ali Rehman Khan were spotted in a group photo with Syra Yousuf and director Nadeem Baig.

Although nothing has officially been unveiled about any other male actors, fans believe both and Shehryar and Ali are already on board.

Take a look:



