New Zealand batsman Finn Allen tests positive for COVID-19

KARACHI: New Zealand right-handed batsman Finn Allen tested positive for COVID-19 48-hours after his arrival in Dhaka, confirmed the NZ Cricket Board on Tuesday.



Allen had been representing Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred competition in England before arriving in Bangladesh.

Despite being fully vaccinated and having cleared all his pre-departure tests in England, the batsman was experiencing moderate coronavirus symptoms.

Following the confirmation of infection, Allen was immediately quarantined at the team’s hotel in Dhaka, where he is receiving treatment from Bangladesh Cricket Board’s chief medical officer.

Allen will be monitored by the Black Caps doctor, Pat McHugh during his stay in quarantine. In addition to that, the batsman is in contact with the NCZ chief medical officer as well.



Allen will be cleared to join the team once he has undergone and completed the course of treatment and the statutory period of isolation, and has tested negative.

Black Caps Manager Mike Sandle, who is also present in Dhaka, said that he is in constant contact with Allen and is confident that the Bangladesh authorities are providing the Wellington Firebirds right-hander with the best of care and treatment.