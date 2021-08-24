 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Aug 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Preity Zinta shares glimpse of her childhood apple tree farms in Shimla

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 24, 2021

Watch: Preity Zinta gives fans glimpse into her childhood apple tree farms in Shimla
Watch: Preity Zinta gives fans glimpse into her childhood apple tree farms in Shimla

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta is sharing her most favorite apple tree farms with fans.

Zinta, who celebrated her 46th birthday last week, is currently vacationing in Shimla.

Turning to her Instagram on Tuesday, the actor excitedly shared a chunk of her childhood memories with fans.

"I was so excited to see apple trees after so long that the minute it stopped raining I ran out and made this video. Glad I did so cuz minutes after it was pouring again. Going back home to our family farm during apple season after so many years was an emotional & exhilarating experience," began Zinta.


She continued, "We spent the best days of my childhood here. Apple season was always special. So many rules. No eating in the grading halls, no disturbing or distracting the labour that diligently plucked apples in special baskets called Kiltas, no playing with apples or throwing them around etc."

Narrating her favorite part of the process, Preity Zinta went on to give credit to her brother for taking care of these farms.

"My fav part was apple plucking & collecting the largest and the smallest apples of the season & of course glasses of freshly squeezed apple juice," she quipped.

More From Showbiz:

Katrina Kaif flashes her prettiest smile from Russia: Watch Video

Katrina Kaif flashes her prettiest smile from Russia: Watch Video
Karan Johar launches his own jewelry line

Karan Johar launches his own jewelry line

Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari fly off to Northern areas for vacation

Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari fly off to Northern areas for vacation
Sheheryar Munawar, Ali Rehman Khan join cast of ISPR project 'Sinf-e-Aahan'

Sheheryar Munawar, Ali Rehman Khan join cast of ISPR project 'Sinf-e-Aahan'
Agha Ali says most women in the industry 'are fake', wife Hina is exception

Agha Ali says most women in the industry 'are fake', wife Hina is exception
Priyanka Chopra, her brother celebrate Raksha Bandhan together after five years

Priyanka Chopra, her brother celebrate Raksha Bandhan together after five years
Amitabh Bachchan visits son Abhishek in hospital after injury

Amitabh Bachchan visits son Abhishek in hospital after injury
Mehwish Hayat leaves fans swooning with her new hairstyle

Mehwish Hayat leaves fans swooning with her new hairstyle
Inside Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Sunday outing with mother Anju

Inside Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Sunday outing with mother Anju

Is Eternals music inspired by Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan's song?

Is Eternals music inspired by Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan's song?
Sara Ali Khan gets a shut up call from Ibrahim as she records video: Watch

Sara Ali Khan gets a shut up call from Ibrahim as she records video: Watch
Pak-Turk entertainment to produce series on the life of Salahuddin Ayyubi

Pak-Turk entertainment to produce series on the life of Salahuddin Ayyubi

Latest

view all