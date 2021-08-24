Watch: Preity Zinta shares glimpse of her childhood apple tree farms in Shimla

Watch: Preity Zinta gives fans glimpse into her childhood apple tree farms in Shimla

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta is sharing her most favorite apple tree farms with fans.

Zinta, who celebrated her 46th birthday last week, is currently vacationing in Shimla.

Turning to her Instagram on Tuesday, the actor excitedly shared a chunk of her childhood memories with fans.

"I was so excited to see apple trees after so long that the minute it stopped raining I ran out and made this video. Glad I did so cuz minutes after it was pouring again. Going back home to our family farm during apple season after so many years was an emotional & exhilarating experience," began Zinta.





She continued, "We spent the best days of my childhood here. Apple season was always special. So many rules. No eating in the grading halls, no disturbing or distracting the labour that diligently plucked apples in special baskets called Kiltas, no playing with apples or throwing them around etc."

Narrating her favorite part of the process, Preity Zinta went on to give credit to her brother for taking care of these farms.

"My fav part was apple plucking & collecting the largest and the smallest apples of the season & of course glasses of freshly squeezed apple juice," she quipped.