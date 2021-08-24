Russia, others ready to mediate in Afghanistan: FM Sergei Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference following a meeting with Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush in Moscow, Russia August 19, 2021. — Reuters/File

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan are interested in serving as mediators in resolving the crisis in Afghanistan,

"We remain committed to the task of establishing peace and stability on Afghanistan's territory so that it poses no threats to the region," Lavrov said.



The statement comes after the Taliban took over Afghanistan and ousted president Ashraf Ghani in a 10-day lightning strike, which shocked the world.

Lavrov also said Russia opposed the idea of allowing Afghan refugees enter Central Asia, the former Soviet region that lies between Russia and Afghanistan, or having US troops there.

"If you think that any country in Central Asia or elsewhere is interested in becoming a target so that the Americans could fulfil their initiatives, I really doubt anyone needs that," he told a briefing during a visit to Hungary.

Russia maintains close ties with Central Asia's former Soviet republics and regards the region as part of its sphere of interest.

Countries that have evacuated some 58,700 people over the past 10 days were trying to meet the deadline agreed earlier with the Taliban for the withdrawal of foreign forces, a NATO diplomat told Reuters.