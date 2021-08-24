 
Fatima Bhutto mocks Angelina Jolie's support for Afghanistan: 'What about Kashmir?'

Columnist Fatima Bhutto has raised has called out Angelina Jolie's Instagram debut post in support of Afghanistan.

Jolie, who is an envoy of UNHCR, turned to her Instagram handle last week and talked about how young girls in Afghanistan will suffer after the Taliban takeover.

While Jolie's call for help received multiple praises from around the world, writer Fatima Bhutto has genuine questions to ask.

“Judging by some leading feminists and actresses, Afghanistan was a paradise until last week.” In another tweet, she added, “Thanks so much, do Palestine next.”

Bhutto in her last tweet of the series talked about the pressing issue of Kashmir. “Has anyone told her about Kashmir?”

In an earlier tweet, Bhutto pointed out how "West has always excelled in PR, hugging babies, crying on TV, prancing around in burqas." According to her, they are "bending over backwards in Afghanistan to shape the story and cover their catastrophic incompetence, callousness and corruption. Won’t work. Your failure will haunt you." 

