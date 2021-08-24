MBBS students storm Twitter to demand delay after UHS announces annual exams

Screengrabs from Twitter reactions.

University of Health Sciences issued the schedule of MBBS annual examinations 2021.

The Twitter reactions and memes reflected students' disapproval and shock towards the schedule

Students demand revision of the examination schedule.

It was just a matter of few hours that Twitter was filled with memes and reactions to the schedule of MBBS annual examinations 2021, issued by the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Tuesday.

Twitter reactions and memes reflected students' disapproval and shock towards the examination schedule as there is little time left for them to prepare for the exam.

For some, the schedule was not "acceptable" because they said they are "human beings". Some complained that the syllabus is not even half-covered, while others said that issuing the schedule on such short notice is "pathetic"

Some also reacted to the schedule hilarious memes.

Apart from the reactions and memes, some even demanded authorities revise the examination schedule and even asked UHS vice-chancellor to resign.

The UHS announced the examinations scheduled on Tuesday after the approval of the Board of Studies in Medicine.

