 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 24 2021
By
Web Desk

MBBS students storm Twitter to demand delay after UHS announces annual exams

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 24, 2021

Screengrabs from Twitter reactions.
Screengrabs from Twitter reactions.

  • University of Health Sciences issued the schedule of MBBS annual examinations 2021.
  • The Twitter reactions and memes reflected students' disapproval and shock towards the schedule
  • Students demand revision of the examination schedule.

It was just a matter of few hours that Twitter was filled with memes and reactions to the schedule of MBBS annual examinations 2021, issued by the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Tuesday.

Twitter reactions and memes reflected students' disapproval and shock towards the examination schedule as there is little time left for them to prepare for the exam.

For some, the schedule was not "acceptable" because they said they are "human beings". Some complained that the syllabus is not even half-covered, while others said that issuing the schedule on such short notice is "pathetic"

Some also reacted to the schedule hilarious memes. 

Apart from the reactions and memes, some even demanded authorities revise the examination schedule and even asked UHS vice-chancellor to resign.

The UHS announced the examinations scheduled on Tuesday after the approval of the Board of Studies in Medicine.

More From Pakistan:

Minar-e-Pakistan assault: Lahore court sends 14 more on judicial remand

Minar-e-Pakistan assault: Lahore court sends 14 more on judicial remand
IG Punjab rejects claim of identifying culprit involved in Lahore rickshaw harassment incident

IG Punjab rejects claim of identifying culprit involved in Lahore rickshaw harassment incident
UHS announces schedule for MBBS annual exams 2021

UHS announces schedule for MBBS annual exams 2021
Pakistan conducts successful test flight of Fatah-1 rocket system

Pakistan conducts successful test flight of Fatah-1 rocket system
Bilawal questions PTI about management of EVMs after RTS debacle

Bilawal questions PTI about management of EVMs after RTS debacle
PML-N, PPP 'conspiring to deprive overseas Pakistanis' of right to vote: Fawad Chaudhry

PML-N, PPP 'conspiring to deprive overseas Pakistanis' of right to vote: Fawad Chaudhry
Miftah promises juicier Chili Mili — but only if people vote for PML-N

Miftah promises juicier Chili Mili — but only if people vote for PML-N
With focus on Afghanistan, FM Qureshi to visit CARs, Iran

With focus on Afghanistan, FM Qureshi to visit CARs, Iran
Taliban takeover a 'blessing' for Pak-Afghan trade, say traders

Taliban takeover a 'blessing' for Pak-Afghan trade, say traders
SAPM Dr Waqar Masood resigns due to differences with Shaukat Tarin: sources

SAPM Dr Waqar Masood resigns due to differences with Shaukat Tarin: sources
People in 29 major cities, including Karachi, drinking contaminated water

People in 29 major cities, including Karachi, drinking contaminated water
No public transport for unvaccinated people from Oct 15: Asad Umar

No public transport for unvaccinated people from Oct 15: Asad Umar

Latest

view all