Chrissy Teigen says she still hasn’t ‘fully processed’ death of her baby Jack

Wednesday Aug 25 2021
American supermodel Chrissy Teigen is opening up about processing the grief of losing her baby, Jack, months after she suffered a miscarriage.

Turning to Instagram, the Cravings author said she hasn’t fully processed the death of her baby and is now acknowledging it after being sober.

"It kind of started when I was thinking of my book caption and typed out 'my third baby is here!!,' as in cookbook, then realized my third baby will never be here," wrote Teigen.

"Then I realized I threw myself into the book to not think of the real, actual third baby. I don't really feel like I fully processed jack and now that I don't have the alcohol to numb it away, things are just…there, waiting to be acknowledged,” she continued.

Teigen and husband John Legend suffered a pregnancy loss last September after the model was hospitalized over excessive bleeding.

The two are already parents to five-year-old daughter Luna and three-year-old son, Miles. 

