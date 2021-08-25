 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Aug 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Prakash Raj, wife Pony Verma get married ‘again’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 25, 2021

Prakash Raj, wife Pony Verma get married ‘again’
Prakash Raj, wife Pony Verma get married ‘again’

Indian actor and filmmaker Prakash Raj and his wife Pony Verma ‘got married’ again on son Vedhant’s request in front of their children.

The Singham actor and his wife celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, August 24 and their son wanted to see the parents get married in front of him.

The doting parents obliged to the son’s request to make their anniversary unique.

Prakash’s daughters from his previous wife Lalitha Kumari were also present at the fun wedding ceremony.

Later, the Wanted actor took to Instagram and shared the adorable photos from his wedding.

He captioned it “We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it. Family moments #bliss”.

Prakash also shared a heartfelt note for the wife on their wedding anniversary saying “It turned out so right.. for strangers in the night” .. thank you my darling wife .. for being a wonderful friend.. a lover and a great co traveller in our life together..#happyweddinganniversary @ponyprakashraj.”

More From Showbiz:

Feroze Khan 'sees dreams' of becoming 'world champion in boxing'

Feroze Khan 'sees dreams' of becoming 'world champion in boxing'
'PTV to produce series on life of Mirza Ghalib and Mughal Emperor Babur': Fawad Chaudhry

'PTV to produce series on life of Mirza Ghalib and Mughal Emperor Babur': Fawad Chaudhry
Sadaf Kanwal shares a heartfelt birthday note for husband Shahroz Sabzwari

Sadaf Kanwal shares a heartfelt birthday note for husband Shahroz Sabzwari
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expecting first child? Fans eagerly waiting for confirmation

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expecting first child? Fans eagerly waiting for confirmation
Kareena Kapoor’s son Jeh sweet photo from first ‘Rakhi’ goes viral

Kareena Kapoor’s son Jeh sweet photo from first ‘Rakhi’ goes viral
Fatima Bhutto mocks Angelina Jolie's support for Afghanistan: 'What about Kashmir?'

Fatima Bhutto mocks Angelina Jolie's support for Afghanistan: 'What about Kashmir?'
Watch: Preity Zinta shares glimpse of her childhood apple tree farms in Shimla

Watch: Preity Zinta shares glimpse of her childhood apple tree farms in Shimla
Katrina Kaif flashes her prettiest smile from Russia: Watch Video

Katrina Kaif flashes her prettiest smile from Russia: Watch Video
Karan Johar launches his own jewelry line

Karan Johar launches his own jewelry line

Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari fly off to Northern areas for vacation

Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari fly off to Northern areas for vacation
Sheheryar Munawar, Ali Rehman Khan join cast of ISPR project 'Sinf-e-Aahan'

Sheheryar Munawar, Ali Rehman Khan join cast of ISPR project 'Sinf-e-Aahan'
Agha Ali says most women in the industry 'are fake', wife Hina is exception

Agha Ali says most women in the industry 'are fake', wife Hina is exception

Latest

view all