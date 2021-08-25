Prakash Raj, wife Pony Verma get married ‘again’

Indian actor and filmmaker Prakash Raj and his wife Pony Verma ‘got married’ again on son Vedhant’s request in front of their children.



The Singham actor and his wife celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, August 24 and their son wanted to see the parents get married in front of him.

The doting parents obliged to the son’s request to make their anniversary unique.

Prakash’s daughters from his previous wife Lalitha Kumari were also present at the fun wedding ceremony.

Later, the Wanted actor took to Instagram and shared the adorable photos from his wedding.

He captioned it “We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it. Family moments #bliss”.

Prakash also shared a heartfelt note for the wife on their wedding anniversary saying “It turned out so right.. for strangers in the night” .. thank you my darling wife .. for being a wonderful friend.. a lover and a great co traveller in our life together..#happyweddinganniversary @ponyprakashraj.”

