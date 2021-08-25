Sharmila Faruqui calls Junaid Safdar a 'star' as he surprises everyone with his singing skills

Sharmila Faruqui lauds Junaid Safdar for his singing skills.

A video of Junaid Safdar singing at the ceremony goes viral on social media.

"When you are the star at your own nikah," writes Faruqui.

The video was first shared by Junaid on his Instagram profile on Wednesday.

Amid the pictures of the nikkah ceremony of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz's son, Junaid Safdar, going viral on the Internet for the last few days, a video of the groom singing at the ceremony is also doing the rounds on different social media platforms.

Later, the video was posted by the former adviser to the Sindh chief minister, Sharmila Faruqui, on her Twitter handle on Wednesday, where she called Junaid a 'star' for singing brilliantly at his nikkah ceremony.

The video was first shared by Junaid on his Instagram profile with a caption saying:

"Junaid Safdar once again seen following instructions of his beloved uncle, @hamza.shehbaz.sharif."



Meanwhile, several celebrities also lauded Junaid for his hidden talent as the video continued to circulate on social media.

The nikah of Junaid Safdar, the son of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and (retd) Capt Safdar Awan, with former politician Saif-ur-Rehman's daughter, Aisha Saif, was solemnised on Sunday during a private ceremony at the luxurious Lanesborough Hotel in London.

