Meghan Markle blasted for ‘unquestionably changing’ Prince Harry

Wednesday Aug 25 2021
Wednesday Aug 25, 2021

Meghan Markle has come under fire for allegedly attempting to ‘unquestionably change’ Prince Harry.

This claim has been made by royal expert and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams and during his interview with Entertainment Daily.

There he was quoted saying, “Harry’s reputation was as the royal wild child for years, William’s image was far more serious however he behaved.”

He also added, “Some say Harry resented not being taken seriously, despite his military service and charitable work.”

“The ‘Fab Four’ idea, that William and Catherine and Harry and Meghan would work together despite their different roles and personalities was a disaster.”

“But no one predicted it. Harry now believes he was trapped as a member of the royal family…and that William currently is but doesn’t know it.”

Before concluding he went on to say, “The rift between them, long reported and first confirmed in the ITV documentary about their South Africa trip, is public and serious. It was his marriage to Meghan which unquestionably changed him.”

