Watch: Junaid Safdar croons 'kya hua tera waada' at his wedding reception

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar on Wednesday shared a video from his nikah ceremony, in which he is seen crooning the famous bollywood song "kya hua tera waada". 

"Junaid Safdar once again seen following instructions of his beloved uncle, @hamza.shehbaz.sharif," said the caption on Junaid's post.

The video soon went viral on the internet, across several social media platforms.

And it seems Junaid's hidden talent has won the hearts of Pakistani celebrities alike.

Junaid's nikah with former politician Saif-ur-Rehman's daughter, Aisha Saif, was solemnised on Sunday during a private ceremony at the luxurious Lanesborough Hotel in London.

