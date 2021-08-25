Mindy Kaling addresses the ‘real gift’ of her pandemic pregnancy

Mindy Kaling weighs in on the emotional fulfillment her pandemic pregnancy brought.

The star got candid about it all during her interview with Access and was quoted saying, “It was a real gift to be pregnant during the pandemic. Kaling says, who secretly welcomed her little boy, last September.

“I felt really scrutinized during my first pregnancy and I think that it was such a joy to spend the last seven months of my pregnancy under the cover of just nobody was out, nobody was taking photos.”

During the course of her interview, Kailing also detailed the reaction her daughter had to become a big sister during the height of the pandemic.

“I think the sharing of the resources and the toys is a little bit hard for her, as it would be for anybody, but she's definitely coming around.”

“I think it probably helps that her little brother just like adores her. All he wants to do is crawl up under her and be close to her.”

