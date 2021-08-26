Katie Price ‘too upset’ to return home after assault

Experts report Katie Price is ‘too upset to return home’ after suffering from an assault incident.

The claim has been brought forward by a source close to The Sun and according to their findings, “Katie is so upset and far too emotional to go back to the home she was attacked in.”

The insider also went on to say, She’s staying with friends and resting up to recover from her injuries. She’s sent friends to pick up some stuff she needs from the Essex house so she’s comfortable.”