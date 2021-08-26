Karachi University starts COVID-19 vaccination in different departments for students

Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group vaccine boxes for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are pictured at a vaccination site in Shanghai, China January 19, 2021. — Reuters/File

Karachi University on Thursday kicked off vaccination facilities at the departmental level to facilitate thousands of students enrolled at the varsity, a statement said Thursday.

The facility has been started at the Karachi University Business School (KUBS) and would soon spread to other departments, centres, and institutions of the university, the varsity's spokesperson said in a statement.

KU's interim Vice-Chancellor VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi, while addressing the inauguration ceremony, said a mass vaccination programme and implementation of SOPs are essential to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan.

"If we want to resume our daily routine as it used to be before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, then we all must get vaccinations on a priority basis."

Director Health Karachi Dr Akram Sultan, District Health Officer East Dr Ashfaq, Dr Qadeer Muhammad Ali, Dr Akmal Waheed, Chairman KUBS Dr Danish Ahmed Siddiqui and other officials were also present on this occasion.

KU VC Prof Dr Iraqi further expressed gratitude to the provincial government for setting up a vaccination centre at the Centre for Bioequivalence Studies and Clinical Research, the University of Karachi, for the convenience of its employees, their families, and students.

"I am happy to say that about 95% of teachers and administrative staff of the varsity have been vaccinated to date," the vice-chancellor said.

Meanwhile, Director Health Karachi Dr Akram Sultan said that earlier one team was working at the university but now three teams have been formed and the number of staff has also been increased to facilitate students.

He mentioned that two teams will vaccinate employees and students in the morning session while one team will be available in the evening for the students, whereas female staff will be present in all teams.

Dr Sultan said that if required, the health department would also deploy its mobile vaccination teams.