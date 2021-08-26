The Rolling Stones plan to pay emotional tribute to late drummer Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones are reportedly making plans on paying a tribute to their late drummer Charlie Watts.

A source told The Sun that the band is planning to remember their late bandmate in an emotional way when they take the stage during next month’s tour.

"The band want to make the show a celebration of his life," the source said.

"He was like a brother to them but they know he would have hated the thought of them cancelling shows.

"Charlie had given them his blessing to tour without him following his operation, so they will honour his wishes."

The group, which consists of Mick Jagger, 78, Keith Richards, 77, and Ronnie Wood, 74, will resume their No Filter tour on September 26 in St Louis, Missouri.

Charlie died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons.

He was 80 years old.