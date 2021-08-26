 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 26 2021
By
Web Desk

The Rolling Stones plan to pay emotional tribute to late drummer Charlie Watts

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 26, 2021

The Rolling Stones plan to pay emotional tribute to late drummer Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones are reportedly making plans on paying a tribute to their late drummer Charlie Watts.

A source told The Sun that the band is planning to remember their late bandmate in an emotional way when they take the stage during next month’s tour.

"The band want to make the show a celebration of his life," the source said. 

"He was like a brother to them but they know he would have hated the thought of them cancelling shows.

"Charlie had given them his blessing to tour without him following his operation, so they will honour his wishes."

The group, which consists of Mick Jagger, 78, Keith Richards, 77, and Ronnie Wood, 74, will resume their No Filter tour on September 26 in St Louis, Missouri.

Charlie died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons.

He was 80 years old.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan, Harry briefly decided to name royal who commented on Archie's skin colour

Meghan, Harry briefly decided to name royal who commented on Archie's skin colour
Gal Gadot's sister is getting married

Gal Gadot's sister is getting married
Meghan, Harry infuriated over invasion of privacy shortly after miscarriage

Meghan, Harry infuriated over invasion of privacy shortly after miscarriage

Tom Holland reacts as 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breaks 'Avengers:Endgame' record

Tom Holland reacts as 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breaks 'Avengers:Endgame' record

Reese Witherspoon dances in celebration of her kids returning to school

Reese Witherspoon dances in celebration of her kids returning to school
Doja Cat set to debut hosting gig at MTV Video Music Awards

Doja Cat set to debut hosting gig at MTV Video Music Awards
Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed details ordeal of escaping from Kabul

Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed details ordeal of escaping from Kabul

'Dirilis: Ertugrul' being removed from Netflix

'Dirilis: Ertugrul' being removed from Netflix

Leopard attacks model during photoshoot, suffers severe injuries

Leopard attacks model during photoshoot, suffers severe injuries

Kristen Stewart nails Princess Diana’s accent in new footage of ‘Spencer’

Kristen Stewart nails Princess Diana’s accent in new footage of ‘Spencer’

Letitia Wright hospitalised after accident on set of ‘Black Panther’

Letitia Wright hospitalised after accident on set of ‘Black Panther’
Michael Nader, of ‘Dynasty’ fame, breathes his last at age 76

Michael Nader, of ‘Dynasty’ fame, breathes his last at age 76

Latest

view all