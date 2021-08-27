Pakistan ready to do whatever possible for Afghan peace, COAS tells UK intelligence chief

Chief of Secret Intelligence Service, UK Richard Moore meets Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: Radio Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said that Pakistan is willing to do whatever is possible to help Afghanistan achieve an inclusive settlement which is vital for regional peace and prosperity.



He said this while talking to UK Chief of Secret Intelligence Service Richard Moore, who called on him in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual and professional interests, intelligence and defence collaboration between the two countries and overall regional security, with special emphasis on post US withdrawal in Afghanistan came under discussion.

General Bajwa said that Pakistan is helping achieve peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

The visiting dignitary expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s untiring efforts towards regional peace and stability.



'Hope that Taliban will fulfil promises'

Last week, while addressing the faculty and cadets at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul. General Bajwa also commented on the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and said that he hopes that the group would fulfil the promise that it made to the international community regarding the protection of women's and human rights in the country.

Gen Bajwa had said that he is hopeful that the Taliban will not allow Afghan soil to be used against any other country.

The army chief had also warned that if Afghanistan continues to make Pakistan a target of criticism, then Pakistan will "not stay silent".