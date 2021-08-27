Arshad Nadeem breaks silence on javelin throw controversy

Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem and India's javelin thrower competed in the Tokyo Olympics' javelin throw final — File

Pakistani Olympian Arshad Nadeem has broken silence over the recent controversy surrounding the javelin throw competition, saying that Neeraj Chopra taking the javelin from him was not a big deal.

A video on social media went viral in which Neeraj Chopra can be seen taking his javelin from Arshad Nadeem before the final competition commenced. Both men had competed in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 final in the javelin throw competition.

Speaking to Geo News, Nadeem confirmed that Chopra had taken the javelin from him during the final.

"It is possible that during practice this was Neeraj's favourite javelin which is why he took it from me. These things are pretty common during competition," he said.

Earlier, during an interview with an Indian publication, Chopra mentioned that during the competition he was not able to locate his javelin before his first throw.

The winner of the competition said that he was searching for his javelin when he saw Nadeem holding it. Chopra then rushed back to Nadeem and asked for his javelin for the throw.

As this video circulated on social media, Indians started doubting the Pakistani athlete's intentions. However, Chopra taking to his official Twitter handle, urged people to avoid promoting "vested interestes and propaganda."

The javelin thrower tweeted, “I would request everyone to please not use me and my comments as a medium to further your vested interests and propaganda.”



Chopra further added, “Sports teaches us to be together and united. I am extremely disappointed to see some of the reactions from the public on my recent comments.”

On August 8, Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem missed out on a medal in the Tokyo Olympics' javelin throw final, however, the player won the nation over with the spirit and determination he displayed throughout the contest.